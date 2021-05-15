Brown ends Quiet Period early at start of summer term

The University ended Quiet Period today, three days early for students who arrived on campus from May 9 to 11 for the summer semester, according to a Saturday email from Associate Vice Presidents for Campus Life Vanessa Britto MMSc’96 and Koren Bakkegard.
The original seven-day period, which was scheduled to end May 18, was moved up in response to “encouraging health indicators since students’ arrival.” Since students began arriving on campus on May 9, none have tested positive and only two faculty/staff members have tested positive through Brown’s asymptomatic testing program as of May 14, according to the University’s COVID-19 Dashboard.
Students on campus are now allowed to “move freely on campus” and participate in outdoor activities. A mask is required during outdoor interactions unless students are able to social distance, staying six feet apart from others.
Group gatherings of five or fewer students are now also permitted, as is “contactless food delivery” to residence halls.
The summer Quiet Period was previously shortened to seven days from the original 14-day Quiet Period implemented during the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters, The Herald previously reported.
The University is still at Campus Activity Level 2. Off-campus travel for “nonessential activities” is not allowed for undergraduates residing on campus, and students are required to maintain stable pods to eat and socialize.
Britto and Bakkegard also detailed ways for students to get a COVID-19 vaccine, including through an on-campus clinic to be held Monday at the Olney-Margolies Athletic Center. The clinic, the first of its kind to be hosted on campus, was previously announced in an email to the Brown community Thursday.
Students can otherwise access a COVID-19 vaccine through the state. There is a Brown Vaccine Express shuttle that will transport students from campus to the Dunkin Donuts Center at 1 La Salle Square Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Students can also use the Chestnut/River House Express shuttle on Saturdays and Sundays to go to the Dunkin Donuts Center to receive the vaccine, according to the email.
Summer in-person classes will begin May 19. Britto and Bakkegard noted that once 90 percent of the undergraduate student population is fully vaccinated, normal campus activities, such as student events and in-person dining, should resume “more quickly,” provided that public health conditions improve.