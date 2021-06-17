Brown plans to resume select study abroad programs for Fall 2021

The University plans to resume a number of study abroad programs for the fall semester in light of increased COVID-19 vaccination rates and reduced travel restrictions, according to the Office of International Programs in a June 17 Today@Brown announcement.

Select study abroad programs in Barbados, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain and the United Kingdom will resume, according to the announcement from Assistant Provost for Global Engagement Asabe Poloma and Dean of the College Rashid Zia ’01.

Still, some study abroad programs will remain suspended for Fall 2021 “due to public health conditions in their locations, travel restrictions or other factors,” they wrote.

The decision regarding which programs to resume was made “after careful consideration informed by guidance from the Brown Global Travel Risk Assessment Committee,” according to the announcement. “Readiness plans of each program, including housing, on-site staffing and partner universities’ protocols” additionally factored into the ultimate decision.

The announcement comes over a year after the University canceled all study abroad programs during Fall 2020 and maintained the cancellation for Spring 2021, marking the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that international programs will be allowed at the University.

Students studying abroad for Fall 2021 must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 15.

Poloma and Zia wrote that, due to changing public health conditions around the world, they “will endeavor to communicate any and all changes with students as they arise,” and emphasized “the need to remain flexible.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.