On-campus COVID-19 vaccination rate reaches 90.6 percent

The COVID-19 vaccination rate for students living on campus for the summer reached 90.6 percent last week, Executive Vice President for Planning and Policy Russell Carey ’91 MA’06 wrote in a June 25 Today@Brown announcement.

This exceeds the 90 percent “near universal vaccination rate” that University administrators stipulated for resuming on-campus activities. The announcement came a week before the July 1 deadline by which all students and employees engaging in on-campus activities must be fully vaccinated.

While employees have yet to surpass the 90 percent mark, vaccination rates for employees engaging in on-campus activity is currently at 82.7 percent, increasing from 74 percent the previous week.

The vaccination rate for the overall student population, which includes students not currently on campus, is currently at 72.1 percent, while the rate for the overall employee population is at 80.7 percent. Students and employees who are currently not engaging in on-campus activities this summer do not have to meet the July 1 deadline but are expected to be fully vaccinated by the start of the fall semester.

Case numbers on campus currently remain consistent with weeks prior, posting a zero percent positivity rate for employees and a 0.05 percent positivity rate for students. The University also plans to discontinue the Brown Vaccine Express as the Dunkin Donuts Center vaccination site will no longer operate after June 26.