Metro Roundup, July 7

Gov. McKee vetoes renewable energy bill

Gov. Dan McKee vetoed a renewable energy bill that would have placed millions of dollars in costs of wind and solar projects onto ratepayers rather than developers, according to The Providence Journal. McKee said that the bill would increase costs for customers of National Grid without oversight from regulatory agencies.

The bill was backed by Green Development, a renewable energy developer in Cranston, which has given around $71,000 to Rhode Island politicians and candidates since 2015, $3,000 of which went to McKee himself.

The veto is the first McKee has used since becoming governor in March 2021, when former governor Gina Raimondo moved to Washington, D.C. to lead the Commerce Department.

Three Special Elections held in Rhode Island Tuesday

It’s election time in Rhode Island for three of the state’s cities and towns, which held special elections on Tuesday, according to NBC 10 News.

Local elections are being held for a Town Council member seat in West Warwick, a City Council seat in Pawtucket and a City Council member in Providence following Sabina Matos’ leave to become Rhode Island’s lieutenant governor.

Providence City Councilmember charged after leaving scene of car crash

Carmen Castillo, who represents Ward 9 in the Providence City Council, was charged Tuesday with a misdemeanor crime after being accused of leaving the scene of a crash this past weekend, WPRI reported.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on Broad Street, according to a Providence Police Department report. The other driver described being hit by a Honda CRV, which did not stop after the collision.

Castillo turned herself into the Providence Police Tuesday morning. She has since been released and is due in court Sept. 7. According to the police report, Castillo had two other passengers in her car. No injuries were reported from the crash.