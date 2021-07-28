Brown employee arrested after hit-and-run

University employee Brian Amadon was arrested by Providence police July 16 following a hit-and-run two days prior that injured a local journalist, according to NBC 10 WJAR. Amadon reportedly hit Kate Nagle, an editor for GoLocalProv, with his motorcycle outside her home on Arlington Avenue on the East Side.

Nagle sustained “serious injuries” and underwent surgery at Rhode Island Hospital July 14, according to GoLocalProv.

Josh Fenton, Nagle’s husband and the co-founder and CEO of GoLocalProv, said in the outlet’s coverage of the incident that he hopes “Amadon faces the appropriate penalties for his reckless behavior,” adding that Nagle could “have easily been killed.”

Providence police were able to identify Amadon through home security camera footage and witness statements.

University Spokesperson Brian Clark confirmed in an email to The Herald that Amadon was hired in 2011 as a burner technician and has been on administrative leave since July 16.

“Though we’re not at liberty to speak to matters of personnel involving individual employees beyond confirming positions and dates of service,” Clark wrote, “in the event we were to learn from law enforcement of allegations involving an employee, we would cooperate with the agency leading the investigation.”

“As information becomes available to Brown during an investigation by law enforcement, we would fully assess those details in consideration of the University’s policies for employment,” Clark wrote.

Amadon and the Providence Police Department did not respond to multiple requests for comment.