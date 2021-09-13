The Ivy Room briefly reopens for in-person dining

The Ivy Room, a vegetarian campus eatery below the Sharpe Refectory, opened its doors Sept. 13 for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. The dining locale was originally slated to open between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for lunch and between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. for dinner, before closing for in-person dining along with all other campus eateries, in response to an increase in positive asymptomatic tests, The Herald previously reported.

Small groups of students were scattered around the dining area on opening day, eating, studying and catching up between classes. Despite a relatively quiet atmosphere, students appeared excited about the novelty of the Ivy Room. One exclaimed “I love sandwiches!” as she pondered the available options.

For vegetarian and vegan students, the Ivy Room offers a wider variety of options, including build-your-own sandwiches, prepared salads, sides and smoothies, according to Yuna Shprecher ’24. Shprecher, who is vegan, sees the Ivy Room as her most attractive dining option. “I purposefully got the meal plan with the most Flex Points so I could use the Ivy Room a few times a week,” she said.

Shprecher said that the other dining halls on campus were “bland and depressing” for vegetarians and vegans. She found breakfast options at the Sharpe Refectory to be particularly lacking.

In recent weeks, the lines for other campus eateries, such as the Verney-Woolley Dining Hall and Josiah’s, have been the subject of students’ complaints. Sophie Levine ’25 criticized the “insane” line at Andrews Commons, noting that the Ivy Room is a good option for those with only a few minutes to spare.

Ela Lucas ’24 similarly lauded her positive experience with the Grab-and-Go options, which “only took five minutes.” Because the Ivy Room made her appreciate the usefulness of Flex Points, she hopes to switch to a meal plan with more points. Though it was her first time dining there, she said she plans to eat there once or twice a week in the future.

Other diners encountered longer wait times. Eva Azazoglu ’24 said that she had stood in line for twenty minutes, eventually left to rush off to her next class with a virtually untouched sandwich.

In the checkout line, a number of students faced confusion as to which beverages and sides were eligible for inclusion in the advertised Meal Combo. Smoothies, six dollars each, are not covered, and neither are other non-fountain drinks. Additionally, Ivy Room staples like naanwiches were not offered on opening day, to the disappointment of students.

The Ivy Room, along with all Brown dining halls, will “pause” in-person dining starting Sept. 14, transitioning to exclusively Grab and Go options, according to a University-wide email from Provost Richard Locke P’18.