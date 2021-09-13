Metro Roundup, Sept. 13

Magaziner set to declare candidacy for R.I. governor

Seth Magaziner, current Rhode Island Treasurer, is set to declare his candidacy for governor tomorrow, according to a press release from his campaign.

Magaziner will make the announcement at the Henry J. Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket, one of the schools being renovated with money from the School Construction Task Force, which Magaziner co-chairs.

“In his remarks, Magaziner will present his vision for the economic future of Rhode Island, with a focus on education, innovation, infrastructure and inclusion,” the release states.

With the announcement, Magaziner joins a crowded Democratic field for the 2022 gubernatorial race. R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea declared her candidacy for governor in May, WPRI reported.

Luis Daniel Muñoz, who ran for governor as an independent in 2018 and is currently a member of the R.I. Equity Council, announced his candidacy as a Democrat in April, the Boston Globe reported.

Other officials who are expected to run, most notably Gov. Dan McKee and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, have not yet officially declared their candidacy. But that hasn’t stopped the candidates from beginning to fundraise.

According to campaign finance reports from the R.I. Board of Elections for April 1 to June 30, McKee had $716,595 in fundraising cash on hand. Elorza had $1,145,982 on hand, the second most of both declared and expected candidates.

Magaziner had the most fundraising cash on hand of all — $1,500,955, according to the report — while Gorbea had $668,186.

R.I. redistricting kicks off

The first meeting of the R.I. Special Reapportionment Commission, tasked with redrawing voting districts in the state based on newly available census data, took place Sept. 9.

The committee was officially announced by General Assembly leadership in August, UpriseRI reported. The 18-person committee consists of six members of the House, six members of the Senate and six members of the general public — half chosen by Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi, half by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio.

The process for redistricting is outlined in a bill passed by the assembly in April. The maps produced by the Commission will be introduced in both houses of the General Assembly as a bill, which will then be voted on.

Woonsocket Rep. Robert Phillips and Smithfield Sen. Stephen Archambault co-chair the Commission.

The selection of the members of the committee drew criticism from progressives in the state house, who argued that there was not enough progressive and diverse representation.

Providence Sen. Tiara Mack called the committee selections “a clear power grab and move to keep diverse voices out of the next decade of decisions,” UpriseRI reported.

“BLM RI PAC demands that House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio immediately reconsider the members of the State Redistricting Commission by including progressive elected officials that reflect the best interest of the communities they serve,” wrote Black Lives Matter R.I. PAC in a statement, according to UpriseRI.

The Commission’s next meeting will be held Sept. 16.