University halts in-person dining, limits social gatherings after uptick in COVID-19 cases

The University will halt in-person dining, increase mandatory testing and restrict social gatherings among other temporary restrictions in light of an increase in positive asymptomatic cases in the undergraduate population over the past week, according to a community-wide email Monday from Provost Richard Locke P’18, Executive Vice President for Planning and Policy Russell Carey ’91 MA’06 and Vice President for Campus Life Eric Estes.
The three administrators attributed the uptick in cases to the higher transmissibility of the Delta variant, increased testing and more maskless social interactions among students. There were 82 confirmed positive asymptomatic cases in the past seven days on campus.
All student organization events, activities and meetings must be held virtually, according to an email sent to student organization leaders by the Student Activities Office shortly following the campus-wide announcement.
Courses will continue in person, and instructors still have the option to remain maskless. There will be no new limitations introduced to library or Nelson Fitness Center usage, Clark wrote.
Undergraduate students will now be required to get tested for COVID-19 twice weekly, regardless of vaccination status. Vaccinated students were previously required to be tested once per week, while unvaccinated students had to be tested twice per week.
With the halt to in-person dining, all campus dining halls will now offer takeout-style meals. The in-person dining area in the Stephen Robert ’62 Campus Center outside the Blue Room will also be closed. The re-opening of dining halls will be dependent on “testing results and other health and safety indicators,” University Spokesperson Brian Clark wrote in an email to The Herald.
All community members must mask when indoors, including in off-campus residences except when in private or in a non-shared space. Students must also wear masks when outdoors at gatherings that include individuals outside of Brown, such as athletic events and campus admission tours.
University-hosted events will remain unrestricted, as long as mask protocols are followed. In instances of noncompliance or prohibited conduct, the Office of Student Conduct & Community Services will be responsible for resolving cases involving students, according to Clark.
Social gatherings among undergraduate students will be limited to five people, both on and off-campus, unless students live in housing with more than five other individuals. Students are also encouraged and expected to socialize with the same five individuals, and are expected to refrain from visiting indoor bars and restaurants.
The University expects the new restrictions to be temporary and plans to adjust them as public health conditions change.
“A shared sense of community has kept Brown’s campus safe for the past 18 months, and if we continue the strong cooperation among students, staff and faculty to ensure the well-being of our community, we expect to be able to lift the short-term restrictions soon,” Locke, Carey and Estes wrote.
