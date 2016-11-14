Faculty, staff: Make Brown a sanctuary

Dear President Christina Paxson P’19 and Provost Richard Locke P’17:
We write with some urgency to request that you investigate the possibility of our campus serving as a sanctuary for our students, our staff members and their family members who face imminent deportation.
We have reason to believe that Providence Police officers cannot enter the campus without permission of the University. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are also subject to similar restrictions based on a 2011 Memo regarding places of worship, schools and hospitals. Given that many students, staff members and their families are directly affected by this issue, we urge the University to immediately work to develop a protocol for the University serving as a sanctuary campus.
Our active support of our most vulnerable members will demonstrate Brown’s commitment to defend our values of inclusion, justice and humanity. It may give comfort to those, especially within the Brown community, who are frightened and unsure about their future and safety.
We thank you for your consideration.
Sincerely yours,
Maria Abascal, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Population Studies
Faiz Ahmed, Assistant Professor of History
Leticia Alvarado, Assistant Professor of American Studies and Ethnic Studies
Emma Amador, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Race and Ethnicity in America
Paul Armstrong, Professor of English
Ariella Azoulay, Professor of Modern Culture and Media and Comparative Literature
Narges Bajoghli, Postdoctoral Research Associate in International and Public Affairs
Sarah Besky, Assistant Professor of Anthropology and International and Public Affairs
Timothy Bewes, Professor of English
This list reflects the faculty members who signed the petition by 6:15 p.m. Nov. 13. The letter was originally sent Nov. 11. Faculty members can still add their names to the letter. Undergraduates can also add their names to the same letter.