Faculty, staff: Make Brown a sanctuary

Dear President Christina Paxson P’19 and Provost Richard Locke P’17:

We write with some urgency to request that you investigate the possibility of our campus serving as a sanctuary for our students, our staff members and their family members who face imminent deportation.

We have reason to believe that Providence Police officers cannot enter the campus without permission of the University. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are also subject to similar restrictions based on a 2011 Memo regarding places of worship, schools and hospitals. Given that many students, staff members and their families are directly affected by this issue, we urge the University to immediately work to develop a protocol for the University serving as a sanctuary campus.

Our active support of our most vulnerable members will demonstrate Brown’s commitment to defend our values of inclusion, justice and humanity. It may give comfort to those, especially within the Brown community, who are frightened and unsure about their future and safety.

We thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely yours,

Maria Abascal, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Population Studies

Faiz Ahmed, Assistant Professor of History

Leticia Alvarado, Assistant Professor of American Studies and Ethnic Studies

Emma Amador, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Race and Ethnicity in America

Paul Armstrong, Professor of English

Ariella Azoulay, Professor of Modern Culture and Media and Comparative Literature

Narges Bajoghli, Postdoctoral Research Associate in International and Public Affairs

Sarah Besky, Assistant Professor of Anthropology and International and Public Affairs

Timothy Bewes, Professor of English

Robert Blair, Assistant Professor of Political Science and International and Public Affairs

Stefano Bloch, Postdoctoral Senior Research Associate in Urban Studies

Anthony Bogues, Professor of Humanities and Critical Theory and Africana Studies

Sheila Bonde, Professor of History of Art and Architecture and Chair of History of Art and Architecture

Lundy Braun, Professor of Medical Science and Africana Studies

Nicole Burrowes, Postdoctoral Research Associate in History

Jordan Camp, Postdoctoral Fellow in Race and Ethnicity in American and International and Public Affairs

Jennifer J. Carroll, Research Fellow in Psychiatry Human Behavior

Rebecca Louise Carter, Assistant Professor of Anthropology and Urban Studies

Peggy Chang ’93 AM’13, Assistant Dean of Engaged Learning and Director of the Curricular Resource Center

Ross Cheit, Professor of Political Science

Anne Chen, Visiting Assistant Professor of History of Art and Architecture

Jessica Cho, Program Coordinator of East Asian Studies

Nitsan Chorev, Professor of Sociology and International Studies

Michelle Clayton, Associate Professor of Hispanic Studies and Comparative Literature

Tony Cokes, Professor of Modern Culture and Media

Jeff Colgan, Associate Professor of Political Science and International Studies

R. Douglas Cope, Associate Professor of History

Harold J. Cook, Professor of History

Colleen Kim Daniher, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Theatre Arts and Performance Studies

Joan Copjec, Professor of Modern Culture and Media

Bathsheba Demuth, Assistant Professor of History and Environmental Studies

Christina Downs, Manager of Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America

Beshara Doumani, Professor of History, Director of Middle East Studies

Jim Egan, Professor of English

Kevin Escudero, Postdoctoral Research Associate in American Studies and Ethnic Studies

Rebecca Stephens Falcasantos, Visiting Scholar in Religious Studies

Linford D. Fisher, Associate Professor of History

Andrea Flores, Assistant Professor of Education

Rodrigo Fonseca, Assistant Professor of Computer Science

Caroline Frank, Visiting Associate Professor of American Studies

Eva Gómez García, Lecturer in Hispanic Studies

Olakunle George, Associate Professor of English and Africana Studies

Alma Gottlieb, Visiting Scholar in Anthropology

Dana Graef, Postdoctoral Fellow in International Humanities

James N. Green, Professor of History and Portuguese and Brazilian Studies

Jennifer Greenburg, Postdoctoral Research Associate in International and Public Affairs

Amy Greenwald, Associate Professor of Computer Science

Matthew Guterl, Professor of Africana Studies, Chair of American Studies

Matthew Gutmann, Professor of Anthropology

Sherine Hamdy, Associate Professor of Anthropology

Yannis Hamilakis, Professor of Archaeology and Modern Greek Studies

Françoise N. Hamlin, Associate Professor of History and Africana Studies

Ed Hardy, Visiting Lecturer in English

Beverly Haviland, Senior Lecturer and Visiting Associate Professor of American Studies

Patrick Heller, Professor of Social Sciences, Sociology and International and Public Affairs

Daniel Hirschman, Assistant Professor of Sociology

Diane Hoffman-Kim, Associate Professor of Medical Science and Engineering

Joseph Hogan, Professor of Biostatistics

Benjamin Holtzman, Visiting Assistant Professor of History

Bonnie Honig, Professor of Modern Culture and Media and Political Science

Elizabeth Hoover, Assistant Professor of American Studies and Ethnic Studies

Saori Hoshi, Visiting Lecturer in Japanese and East Asian Studies

Mariaelena Huambachano, Postdoctoral Research Associate in American and Ethnic Studies

Evelyn Hu-DeHart, Professor of History, American Studies and Ethnic Studies

José Itzigsohn, Professor of Sociology

Nancy Jacob, Professor of History

Lynne Joyrich, Professor of Modern Culture and Media

Seny Kamara, Associate Professor of Computer Science

Tamar Katz, Associate Professor of English

Julie Kauer, Professor of Medical Science and Neuroscience

Adrienne Keene, Assistant Professor of American Studies and Ethnic Studies

Michael D. Kennedy, Professor of Sociology and International and Public Affairs

Nancy Khalek, Associate Professor of Religious Studies

Daniel Kim, Associate Professor of English and American Studies

Dawn King, Lecturer in Environment and Society

Jill S. Kuhnheim, Visiting Professor of Hispanic Studies

Caroline Kuo, Assistant Professor of Behavioral and Social Sciences

David Laidlaw, Professor of Computer Science

Andrew Laird, Professor of Classics and Humanities, Professor of Hispanic Studies

Jennifer Lambe, Assistant Professor of History

Robert Lee, Associate Professor of American Studies

Jessaca Leinaweaver, Associate Professor of Anthropology

Patsy Lewis, Visiting Professor of International and Public Affairs

Zhuqing Li, Adjunct Associate Professor of East Asian Studies

Catherine Lutz, Professor of Anthropology and International Studies

Amanda Lynch, Professor of Environmental Studies and Earth, Environmental and Planetary Studies, Director of the Institute at Brown for Environment and Society

Richard M. Mariita, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Chemistry

John Mazza, Manager of Web and Multimedia Technology

Monica Muñoz Martinez, Assistant Professor of American Studies and Ethnic Studies

Felipe Martínez-Pinzón, Assistant Professor of Hispanic Studies

Yalidy Matos, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Race and Ethnicity in America

Sara Matthiesen, Postdoctoral Research Associate in American Studies

Stephen T. McGarvey, Professor of Epidemiology

Jim McGrath, Postdoctoral Fellow in Public Humanities

Brian Meeks, Professor and Chair of Africana Studies

Stephanie Merrim, Professor of Comparative Literature and Hispanic Studies

Casey Miller, Postdoctoral Fellow in Population Studies

Nicholas Miller, Assistant Professor of Political Science and International and Public Affairs

Sreemati Mitter, Assistant Professor of History and International and Public Affairs

Jennifer Montgomery, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Modern Culture and Media

Kym Moore, Associate Professor of Theatre Arts and Performance Studies

Gregory Duff Morton, Postdoctoral Research Associate in International and Public Affairs

Jeremy Mumford, Assistant Professor of History

Paul E. Nahme, Assistant Professor of Judaic Studies and Religious Studies

Yusuf Neggers, Postdoctoral Research Associate in International and Public Affairs

Rebecca Nedostup, Associate Professor of History

Tara Nummedal, Associate Professor of History

Don Operario, Professor of Behavioral and Social Sciences and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs

Itohan Osayimwese, Assistant Professor of History of Art and Architecture

Emily A. Owens, Assistant Professor of History

Domenico Pacifici, Associate Professor of Engineering

Naomi Parker, Adjunct Lecturer in Portuguese and Brazilian Studies

Tate Paulette, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Archaeology and the Ancient World

Keisha-Khan Perry, Associate Professor of Africana Studies

Samuel Perry, Associate Professor of East Asian Studies

Ethan Pollock, Associate Professor of History and Slavic Studies

Stephen Porder, Associate Professor of Ecology, Evolutionary Biology and Environment and Society

Thangam Ravindranathan, Associate Professor of French Studies

Marc Redfield, Professor of English and Comparative Literature, Chair of Comparative Literature

Ravit Reichman, Associate Professor of English

Lindsay Reynolds, Assistant Professor of Population Studies

Maralie Armstrong Rial, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Modern Culture and Media

Joan L. Richards, Professor of History

Lukas Rieppel, Assistant Professor of History

Timons Roberts, Professor of Environmental Studies and Sociology

Seth Rockman, Associate Professor of History

Ralph E. Rodriguez, Associate Professor of American Studies, Ethnic Studies and English

Daniel Arturo Rodriguez, Assistant Professor of History

Tricia Rose, Professor of Africana Studies, Associate Dean of the Faculty for Special Initiatives, Director of the Center for the Study of Race and Ethnicity in America

Philip Rosen, Professor of Modern Culture and Media

James Russell, Associate Professor of Earth, Environmental and Planetary Sciences

Kenneth Sacks, Professor of History and Classics

Felicia Salinas-Moniz, Assistant Director of the Sarah Doyle Women’s Center

Kate Schapira, Lecturer in English

Andrew Scherer, Associate Professor of Anthropology

Rebecca Schneider, Professor of Theatre Arts and Performance Studies and History of Art and Architecture

Robyn S. Schneider, Professor of Theatre Arts and Performance Studies

Nidia Schuhmacher, Senior Lecturer in Hispanic Studies

Robert Self, Professor of American History, Chair of the History Department

Naoko Shibusawa, Associate Professor of History and American Studies

Elena Shih, Assistant Professor of American Studies and Ethnic Studies

Kerry Smith, Associate Professor of History

Victoria Smith, Senior Lecturer in Hispanic Studies

Susan Smulyan, Professor of American Studies, Director of the John Nicholas Brown Center

Patricial Sobral, Senior Lecturer of Portuguese and Brazilian Studies

Silvia Sobral, Senior Lecturer of Hispanic Studies

Alexander Starre, Visiting Assistant Professor of American Studies

Sydney Skybetter, Lecturer of Theatre Arts and Performance Studies

Tracy Steffes, Associate Professor of Education and History

Sarah Thomas, Assistant Professor of Hispanic Studies

Hsin-I Tseng, Lecturer of East Asian Studies

Daniel Vaca, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies

Leah VanWey, Professor of Sociology and Environment and Society

Mercedes Vaquero, Professor of Hispanic Studies, Medieval Studies

Siri Veland, Assistant Professor of Environment and Society

Germán Vergara, Postdoctoral Fellow in Environment and Society

Yang Wang, Senior Lecturer of East Asian Studies

Kate Weinberg, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Environmental Studies

Deborah Weinstein, Assistant Professor of American Studies

Gregory Wellenius, Associate Professor of Epidemiology

Esther Whitfield, Associate Professor of Comparative Literature and Hispanic Studies

Annie Wiart, Senior Lecturer of French Studies

Andre C. Willis, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies

John-Eng Wong, Special Advisor for American Studies MA Program

Patricia Ybarra, Associate Professor of Theatre Arts and Performance Studies

Vazira Zamindar, Associate Professor of History

Alex Zaslavsky, Professor of Engineering and Physics

Samuel Zipp, Associate Professor of American Studies and Urban Studies

This list reflects the faculty members who signed the petition by 6:15 p.m. Nov. 13. The letter was originally sent Nov. 11. Faculty members can still add their names to the letter. Undergraduates can also add their names to the same letter.