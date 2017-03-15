UCS presidential candidate runs unopposed

Chelse-Amoy Steele ’18 will run uncontested for president of the Undergraduate Student Council while Naveen Srinivasan ’19 and Alex Volpicello ’18 will contend for the position of vice president, UCS announced Wednesday night.

Yuzuka Akasaka ’18 and Aryan Chhabria ’18 vie for chair of the Undergraduate Finance Board while Julian De Georgia ’20 and Drew To ’19 compete for vice-chair.

Most campaigning materials, such as posters and banners, cost a set number of publicity points. Candidates are allowed to spend up to 100 publicity points and $40. Candidates cannot exceed either limit.

For three other major UCS positions, a single candidate runs unopposed. William Zhou ’20 stands for chair of student activities, Sharon Zeldin ’20 for chair of student wellness and Camila Pelsinger ’20 for chair of campus life. For the fourth position, the chair of academic affairs, no student has announced their candidacy.

By the start of the official candidates meeting Wednesday night, those vying for executive positions submitted petitions with at least 400 student signatures while the other candidates submitted petitions with at least 250 student signatures. All candidates submitted a brief personal statement.

As the sole UCS presidential candidate, Steele currently holds no UCS positions. She aims to “empower our communities and boldly push for sustainable change,” according to her platform on UCS’s website. Among other goals, Steele intends to push for more resources for undocumented students, improve advising for freshmen and expand the diversity of faculty in academic departments.

Srinivasan currently sits as the UCS chair of student activities. Among other goals for his vice presidency, he aims to further the implementation of current UCS measures, such as the No Apologies initiative and the Campus Consent Bill.

In contrast to Srinivasan, Volpicello holds no UCS position but is involved with several groups that deal with mental health and wellness. Volpicello is a member of the executive board for both HeForShe and Students Against Domestic Violence and a mental health advocate for Project LETS, according to his personal description on UCS’ website.

Competing for UFB chair, Akasaka and Chhabria are both veterans of UFB. In her platform, Akasaka stresses visibility, transparency and accountability as her main goals. Chhabria also focuses on transparency but additionally highlights cost effectiveness as a major goal in his platform.

Candidates for executive positions will debate March 19. Voting will start March 21 and close March 23, and the election results will be announced that day at 10 p.m.