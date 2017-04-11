Wow Barbecue to move into 183 Angell St. between March, May

A new restaurant is coming to Thayer in the form of Wow Barbecue, a Chinese eatery with two locations already open in Boston.

With the establishment of Wow, Thayer now counts two barbecue restaurants among its own, along with Durk’s Bar-B-Q which came to Thayer this past February.

Wow will be located at 183 Angell St. — across from Korean Fried Chicken and only blocks from Durk’s. While the possibility for competition remains, Wow promises grilled options more in line with traditional Chinese barbecue rather than the Southern fare offered at Durk’s.

Wow’s store managers seemed unfazed by the preponderance of Asian cuisine already offered on College Hill. “There are a couple of Chinese restaurants in the area,” the managers wrote in a business plan submitted to the Providence Board of Licenses,“but none of them does Chinese BBQ.”

At Wow’s existing Boston restaurants, this concept translates into dishes likely more familiar to American audiences such as crab rangoons, General Tso’s Chicken and fried rice, in addition to more authentic Chinese cuisine like grilled pig feet, lamb kidney and chicken heart.

“We are a restaurant inspired by authentic Chinese BBQ skewers,” the store’s managers wrote. The skewers will be available in meat, vegetable and seafood options, in addition to some “larger Sichuan family style dishes to share,” they added.

At lunchtime, the restaurant “will (have) a fast food environment” based on the sale of lunch box and noodle dishes while dinner will be characterized by a casual, sit-down dining experience, the managers wrote.

While the exact date of Wow’s arrival is still unknown, a website for the Thayer Street District Management Authority lists its opening as sometime between March and May of this year.