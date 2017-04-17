Poll shows 39.8 percent of students oppose building performing arts center on UEL site

The matrix pictured can be found here.

The Herald’s spring undergraduate poll, conducted April 5-7 in J. Walter Wilson, the Stephen Roberts ’62 Campus Center and the Sciences Library, found that students reported a drop in religious activity while attending the University. While about 24 percent of students participated in religious activities, such as attending church, religious fellowships or religious associations before attending Brown, only about 10 percent reported doing so while attending the University. The number of students who participated in religious events once or twice a month before attendance dropped from 10.2 percent to 5.5. Similarly, 42.7 percent of students surveyed reported not actively participating in religious events before attending Brown. But 69.1 percent of students reported that they do not actively participate in religious events while at Brown.

Following the February announcement by the Corporation that the Urban Environmental Lab may face demolition and the subsequent activism to save the building, about 40 percent of students strongly or somewhat disagree that the University should build a new performing arts center on the site of the current UEL. About 26 percent of surveyed students agreed that the performing arts center should be built, while about 34 percent had no opinion.

Following the Corporation’s February approval of a $1.061 billion operating budget plan for fiscal year 2018, which includes a 4.4 percent increase in undergraduate tuition and fees, the poll found that about 42 percent of students disapprove of the way the University is handling the budget. About 20 percent of students approved of the University’s handling of the budget, while about 38 percent had no opinion.

About 49 percent of students surveyed said they would feel comfortable going to the Title IX office, which handles cases of sexual and gender-based harassment, for assistance and support if they were ever in a situation that fell under its jurisdiction. Twenty five percent said they would feel uncomfortable going to the Title IX office for support, while 17 percent said they had no opinion. The results come in light of the recent resignation of the University’s Title IX program officer, Amanda Walsh, which left management of the office to an interim director.

The student body is roughly split regarding the University’s governance. Fifty four percent of students approve of the way President Christina Paxson P’19 is handling her position as president of the University, with about 12 percent reporting disapproval and 34 percent without opinion. Similarly, 49 percent of students polled approve of the way the Undergraduate Council of Students is handling its job representing and addressing the concerns of the undergraduate student body. About seven percent of students polled disapproved of UCS and 42 percent lacked an opinion.

In a period in which students, specifically women and those from historically underrepresented groups, are questioning the impact of President Donald Trump’s election in their lives, 4.4 percent of students reported changing their birth control in response to the current political climate.