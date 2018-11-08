Thayer Street Deli replaces pop-up eatery, attracts students

The Thayer Street Deli opened its doors for the first time Oct. 29, marking a new addition to the array of restaurants and shops that call Thayer Street home. The deli is the third business to hold the 267 Thayer address since August 2017, when UMelt opened its doors, The Herald previously reported. In March, UMelt transitioned into a “pop-up” shop called Sandwich — a similar food establishment that also had a shortlived stay on Thayer.

The Thayer Street Deli’s menu offers an array of new options while still retaining some of the previous chains’ sandwich offerings, so fans of Sandwich and UMelt can still get their hands on old favorites, said Franquin Rodezno, one of three brothers who own the business.

Owners Franquin, Jose and Arlin Rodezno said they are confident that this restaurant can succeed after the closure of Sandwich and UMelt.

“We have a lot more choices; we have a lot more bigger sandwiches. Kids like bigger sandwiches, and we have cheap prices,” Franquin Rodezno said.

“We have very good food,” Jose Rodezno added. “We do very good business.”

The Rodezno brothers saw a business opportunity thanks to their friend Jonathan Kaufman, who owned both Sandwich and UMelt on Thayer.

The deli marks the brothers’ second restaurant in Providence. They also operate Caliente Mexican Grill, which is located near the University of Rhode Island’s campus. Franquin Rodezno likens the food at their grill to Baja’s Tex Mex Grill on Thayer Street, where the brothers used to work together.

“We didn’t want to work for them anymore, so we decided to go on our own,” Franquin Rodezno said.

Advertising breakfast all day, the Thayer Street Deli has already begun to attract students.

“Their … bacon, egg and cheese and home fries deal is unmatchable. Their double decker is unbelievable,” said Henry Smith ’20. “I go there as frequently as I can.”