Stefflon Don cancels Spring Weekend appearance, replaced with rapper Kamaiyah

Stefflon Don, the British rapper, singer and songwriter best known for her 2017 single “Hurtin Me,” will not be performing at Spring Weekend Friday April 26.

California-native rapper Kamaiyah will take her place as Friday’s opening act.

Don cancelled her performance due to visa problems that would prevent her from entering the country, said Andy Rickert ’21, a representative of the Brown Concert Agency.

“There was no drama, it was just due to visa issues,” Rickert said, explaining that the rapper was unable to enter the country because she lacked the proper paperwork. “It’s a bummer, but I’m glad we were able to book someone else on such short notice.”

Kamaiyah was named among the ranks of XXL’s “Freshman Class” in 2017. Listing Missy Elliott and TLC among her influences, the rapper is known for her debut mixtape, “A Good Night in the Ghetto,” and for her recent 2018 feature on a Sprite commercial with LeBron James.