Faculty approve combined Baccalaureate, MAT program

Faculty approved a new five-year Concurrent Baccalaureate/Masters in the Art of Teaching program in a vote at yesterday’s faculty meeting.

Professor Tracy Steffes, chair of the University’s Department of Education, presented the program as a motion to amend the Faculty Rules that will be put into effect immediately. The faculty also approved three other motions to amend the rules at Tuesday’s meeting, abolishing the College Advisory Board, the Campus Planning Advisory Board and the Information Technology Advisory Board.

Provost Richard Locke P’19 also gave an update on changes to the University’s budgeting process, to be implemented in fiscal year 2021, according to a summary of Locke’s remarks provided by his chief of staff, Marisa Quinn. He announced a new base-budgeting approach, in which individual academic and administrative units will develop their budgets from scratch, rather than requesting incremental resources based on their existing budgets.

The University Resources Committee will implement the changes in budget meetings that will occur in the coming months. In order to allow sufficient time for the base-budgeting process, the Corporation, the University’s highest governing body, will not take action on the formal budget during the February Corporation meeting. Instead, the URC will submit a proposed budget to President Christina Paxson P ’19 before the May Corporation meeting.

The Provost also reaffirmed the University’s commitment to securing long-term protections for beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program and continuing to negotiate with graduate students in good faith after their vote to unionize last November.