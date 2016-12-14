ed

U. accepts 22 percent of early decision applicants

December 14, 2016

The University accepted 22 percent of its early decision applicants to the class of 2021 Wednesday evening, offering spots to 694 students

Zionism divides Hillel members
Hillel International mandates that member Hillels do not partner with groups that “delegitimize” or “demonize” Israel.

By December 8, 2016

This article is part of the series Divided Discourse

Last semester, a petition asking Janet Mock to disaffiliate her talk from Brown/RISD Hillel characterized Hillel as a pro-Israel space.

Class differences shape journeys home

By and December 8, 2016

This article is part of the series Class on Campus

During Molly Sandstrom’s ’17 freshman year, Fox News journalist Jesse Watters asked if her parents knew that she was participating in Nudity in the Upspace.

U. scientists express concern with Trump administration

By December 8, 2016

Throughout his campaign, President-Elect Donald Trump made many misleading and false statements about science.

Decaul GS brings veterans into theater

By December 8, 2016

They are learning the intricacies of playwriting through the Theatre Communications Group’s new Veterans and Theatre Institute Program.