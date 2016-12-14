U. accepts 22 percent of early decision applicants
By Suvy Qin and Kasturi Pananjady December 14, 2016
The University accepted 22 percent of its early decision applicants to the class of 2021 Wednesday evening, offering spots to 694 students
Zionism divides Hillel members
By Kasturi Pananjady December 8, 2016
Last semester, a petition asking Janet Mock to disaffiliate her talk from Brown/RISD Hillel characterized Hillel as a pro-Israel space.
Class differences shape journeys home
By Alex Skidmore and Kasturi Pananjady December 8, 2016
During Molly Sandstrom’s ’17 freshman year, Fox News journalist Jesse Watters asked if her parents knew that she was participating in Nudity in the Upspace.
U. scientists express concern with Trump administration
By Elena Renken December 8, 2016
Throughout his campaign, President-Elect Donald Trump made many misleading and false statements about science.
Decaul GS brings veterans into theater
By Rebecca Ellis December 8, 2016
They are learning the intricacies of playwriting through the Theatre Communications Group’s new Veterans and Theatre Institute Program.
