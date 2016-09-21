Letter: Meyer’s ’17 column is offensive

To the Editor:

I found Daniel Meyer’s ’17 column, “Lamp/Bear sucks,” of Sept. 16 offensive.

I’m fairly certain that as many people enjoy Urs Fischer’s sculpture as do not. Art is often controversial.

To defame Steve Cohen’s kindness in lending the work to the University as “a monument to Cohen’s ego and influence” is shameful and wrong.

Cohen is an honest, generous person undeserving of Meyer’s rant. His donations of hundreds of millions of dollars to universities, hospitals and the benefit of returning veterans lay claim to that fact.

I assume Meyer doesn’t believe our Constitution’s presumption of innocence. Let us hope he never stands falsely accused.

Meyer fails on all fronts. As an art critic, as a judge and jury and as a responsible journalist.

Marty Granoff P’93