Student robbed of phone on Meeting Street

A student was robbed Friday while walking outside 172 Meeting Street near Andrews Commons and the Biomedical Center, according to a University-wide email Friday from the Department of Public Safety.

Around 2:45 p.m., a male perpetrator grabbed the student’s cell phone out of his hands. The student then followed the suspect until he was approached by another suspect who told him to stop while wielding a knife, according to the email.

The two suspects fled on foot north on Brown Street, where one of them was quickly apprehended by the Providence Police Department and later identified by the victim. The other suspect remains at large.

The incident follows another recent robbery involving a member of the University community in which the victim’s phone was stolen out of her hand at the corner of Lloyd Avenue and Thayer Street, the email stated. That case is still under investigation.

In response to the incidents, DPS has increased their patrols in the area, the email stated. Important safety awareness information is available on the DPS website.

The email asked that anyone with information about the crimes contacts DPS at 401-863-3322 or the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121.

DPS denied the Herald’s request for information, stating the case is in Providence Police Department’s jurisdiction.