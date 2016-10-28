Applicants struggle with structural flaws in pre-health advising system

Health Careers Advising is “severely under-resourced” to meet the needs of the many students it serves, said Sarah Taylor, instructional coordinator and science learning specialist at Brown. The lack of personnel in HCA “inevitably leads to people feeling unsupported” and “not recognized individually,” she added.

In the 2015-2016 academic year, there were 258 applicants to medical schools from the University, according to the Association of American Colleges website. Each year, between 700 and 800 students and alums indicate interest in attending medical school, said Dean of the College Maud Mandel.

But there are only two full-time advisors devoted to pre-health advising: Associate Dean of the College George Vassilev and Health Careers Advisor Karen Whittet, who was hired in 2015.

The timeline for applying to medical school from the University may differ depending on gap years and other personal considerations. In general, if a University applicant is applying to MD programs without taking time off, the process begins junior year.

During an applicant’s junior year, the applicant must attend two mandatory seminars — one in the fall and one in the spring. In February, applicants must submit the Health Careers Advising Dossier, which includes a personal statement, activities list and questionnaire. The HCAD is meant to mirror the actual medical school application, which is the application from the American Medical College Application Service. Once the HCAD is submitted to HCA, applicants must sign up for an interview with the Health Careers Advisory Committee that takes place between March and May of junior spring.

Applicants must also take the Medical College Admission Test and obtain three letters of recommendation by June. The AMCAS primary application is available in early May, and applicants should submit it by mid-July, according to the HCA website.

After fulfilling these prerequisites, qualified applicants are considered for a committee letter, which is an institutional letter of recommendation, according to the HCA website.

Though Mandel said that Vassilev writes the committee letters, Vassilev neither confirmed nor denied this. Vassilev said he chairs the committee that interviews applicants, adding that the letter-writing process culminates in his “endorsement, approval and finishing touches.”

Though the HCA website does not explicitly note a grade-point average cutoff to receive a committee letter, several students said that there is practically a GPA cutoff, even if it is not crystallized in policy. According to the HCA website, if a student’s science GPA falls below a 3.6 the office “urge(s) you to consult with us to assess your options.”

Committee letters are sent out beginning in early August and continue to be sent out until application files are complete in September, according to the HCA website.

“The lack of personnel leads to a lack of transparency and open communication,” said Corbyn Nchako ’14, who is currently a medical student. Nchako said the process can become especially frustrating when applicants do not hear back about the status of their applications after repeated attempts to contact HCA.

Nancy, a graduate of the Class of 2015 whose name has been changed because she is applying to medical school, described Vassilev as very unavailable. Nancy said she did not receive important feedback from Vassilev until after her primary application had already been submitted.

In response to a question about whether HCA is understaffed, Vassilev said, “The more resources we have to work with students … to provide the best advising … the better.”

The Office of the Dean of the College recently hired Christopher Carr, writing projects specialist, to assist Vassilev with writing committee letters, though Carr also supports the Fellowships Office, Mandel wrote in a follow-up email to The Herald.

Carr’s position is intended to make someone available to students and alums who are gearing up for the application process in the spring semester. Carr meets with a “significant number of our advisees to help them with their narrative,” Vassilev said.

But while HCA struggles with its lack of personnel, the burden of pre-med advising has shifted elsewhere.

Many students who are pre-med are also biology concentrators, Taylor said. Given the few advisors in HCA, many students come to the biology department for advising, she said. “It puts the biology department and biology advisors in a position where we are often asked or expected by students to offer advising outside of our area of expertise,” Taylor said.

Associate Dean of Biology Undergraduate Education Katherine Smith said that the ties between HCA and Biology Undergraduate Education could be stronger. The University is currently developing a one-page document to give to biology advisors to help them advise pre-med students, Smith said.