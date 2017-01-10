Noah Arnold ’20 dies

Updated Jan. 10, 2016 at 3:41 p.m.

This story is breaking and will be updated with further details as we receive them.

Noah Arnold ’20 has died unexpectedly, wrote Dean of the College Maud Mandel and Vice President of Campus Life and Student Services Eric Estes in a community-wide email Tuesday.

As the University reopened last week, it received notification from Arnold’s parents that Arnold passed away while at home for break in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. There was no indication of foul play.

Arnold relayed his love of Brown to his family as he began his studies in philosophy. On campus, he also discovered an interest in fine arts, Mandel and Estes wrote.

Arnold was “a beloved son, brother and friend,” Mandel and Estes wrote. “Noah will be missed by both his family and the Brown community,” they added.

Details about a campus gathering in Arnold’s memory will be shared with the community once the semester begins, but plans have not yet been finalized.

Staff at Counseling and Psychological Services as well as deans from Student Support Services are available on campus or by phone to support students in the wake of Arnold’s passing. University Chaplains are similarly accessible to the community.