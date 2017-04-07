Water in Grad Centers safe to drink, facilities says

Students living in Graduate Center were surprised to find brown water coming from their faucets and toilets Thursday morning. Vice President for Facilities Management Stephen Maiorisi answered The Herald’s questions about the issue. Students received e-mails about the matter late Thursday evening.

What was the cause of the discolored water?

Providence Water is exercising valves and flushing water lines at the corner of Power and Benefit Streets as they prepare to reroute the lines around that area.

Why weren’t students notified about the work?

Facilities Management was not notified by Providence Water before the work began.

Is the water safe to drink?

Yes, the discoloration is not hazardous. Students can shower and use the water as they normally would.

When might water return to normal?

The water will return to normal gradually. The work concluded Thursday at 6 p.m. Students can get rid of discoloration by running the water for several minutes.

How many people complained?

Facilities Management received 10 different calls about the water throughout the day.