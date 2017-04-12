UCS discusses search for new health services director

Vice President for Campus Life and Student Services Eric Estes joined the Undergraduate Council of Students to hear thoughts from council members about the search for the new director of Health and Wellness Services at a council meeting in the Sharpe Refectory Wednesday night.

Unab Kahn, director of health and wellness, will depart from the University at the end of June, The Herald previously reported. Estes expects a replacement will be hired in late summer or early fall of this year, he said.

In an informal setting, UCS members expressed to Estes what they thought the University should prioritize in its search. Several students highlighted the importance of a director who was engaged with students outside of an administrative context.

In light of UCS’s recent conversation with the new director of Counseling and Psychological Services, Will Meek, students expressed a desire for the further integration of health services with CAPS. Students also emphasized the importance of understanding the diversity of the student population at Brown, in such issues as the differences in medical treatment for international students.

Estes said the University will ensure that the search committee for the new health services director represents a broad range of community members. Estes will serve as chair of the committee, and hopes that three faculty members, three staff members and five students — two undergraduates, two graduate students and one medical student — will comprise the committee. UCS, the Graduate Student Council and the Medical School Senate will help to narrow down a list of potential student members, Estes said.

The committee will also work with Keeling Associates, a consulting firm that frequently partners with colleges and universities to fill administrative positions.

The firm will “help (the committee) find candidates that would not either themselves find us or that we would not find on our own,” Estes said. “We want to really build as diverse and deep and dynamic a pool as possible.”