Howell ’19 keeps Bruno undefeated with golden goal against Holy Cross

The men’s soccer team extended its winning streak to three after a 2-1 victory over Holy Cross in overtime Sunday. Toby Howell ’19 netted the golden goal in the 96th minute, keeping the Bears undefeated ahead of their trip to Texas to play Tulsa and Southern Methodist University this weekend. Howell earned Brown Student-Athlete of the Week honors and was named Ivy League Player of the Week for his achievements, which included an assist against Quinnipiac Friday.

Howell’s overtime game-winning header was his first goal for the Bears. He transferred from Marquette University this year after starting sixteen games and recording eight points during his two seasons as a forward with the Golden Eagles. Howell was also a Big East All-Academic selection in his rookie year.

For his game-winner against Holy Cross and strong start in his first season with the Bears, Howell has been named The Herald’s Athlete of the Week.

Herald: You scored the game-winner against Holy Cross in overtime last weekend. What was that game like for you?

Howell: For the most part it was pretty frustrating up until that point. But what made the goal so special was that we didn’t play our best, but we were still able to pull a result out of it. I was of course really excited when I scored, and I was just really happy that we could win even when we didn’t play our best.

How has the transition from Marquette to Brown been?

It’s been awesome, I’m really excited to be here. I love all the guys on my team and the coaches have been great. I felt so welcomed from the minute I got here, and all my nervousness and fears went away the moment I set foot on campus because I feel like this is the right place for me to be.

What do you like most about Brown so far?

I love all my teammates, so I guess just the people here — the people here are all just so interesting and diverse and I just feel like they’ve been so welcoming to me.

What were your expectations going into this season?

I definitely had high expectations because as soon as I got to training, I realized that we had a lot of very good players. Personally, I just wanted to contribute to the team as much as possible. So I would say that our expectations were pretty high going in, and right now we’ve been able to live up to those expectations, but we’ve got to keep it going.

When did you start playing soccer?

Probably since I could start to walk. I was at the YMCA kicking balls, so from the minute I started walking.

Did you play any other sports growing up?

I play a lot of sports. I played a little tennis, I ran cross country and track in high school, and I play a lot of golf now, but not so much seriously anymore.

Do you have a favorite game day breakfast or meal?

Probably my favorite breakfast right now is a breakfast sandwich from Bagel Gourmet, that’s what I’ve started getting addicted to.

Do you have any pregame rituals or things you do to get in the zone? Are you superstitious at all?

Not so much superstitious, but I’ve been growing my hair out for a while and I said that I’m growing it out until we lose. So hopefully I end the season with a really long mane of hair.

Do you like to listen to music when you work out? What do you like to listen to?

I’m a big Kanye West guy — I love his new album Life of Pablo so I listen to that a lot. Basically any Kanye West gets me going.

The team has made a strong start to its 2017 campaign. What are your individual aims for the season?

My goal is always to score goals but also play well on a consistent basis — not play well in these beginning games, but play well in the Ivy League games, the ones that matter the most. I guess it’s just to play at a high level for the whole season.

The Bears play Tulsa and Southern Methodist University Friday and Sunday, respectively. The team will return home to face the University of Rhode Island at Stevenson-Pincince Field September 23.

This interview was edited for length and clarity.