Men’s swim, dive team barred from Ivy Champs

The men’s swimming and diving team will not participate in the Men’s Ivy League Championships scheduled to begin today, following an investigation into hazing allegations first reported by The Herald, according to a University press release.

In addition, the team’s schedule no longer lists the National Collegiate Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championships, which will take place in March. The women’s team schedule still lists these meets.

Earlier in the year, the men’s team did not compete in an at-home competition scheduled for Jan. 13 against Penn and Harvard. Brown still hosted the meet, and the men’s teams from Penn and Harvard swam against each other. All three women’s teams, including the Bears, competed as planned.

Furthermore, the men’s team roster no longer lists the two senior captains.

The University plans to release a statement on the results of the hazing investigation in the coming weeks, according to the press release.