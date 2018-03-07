Arts & Culture Roundup

Saodat Ismailova Talk and Film Showing

Join Uzbek filmmaker Saodat Ismailova at a joint panel discussion-dinner Sunday afternoon at the Rhode Island School of Design Tap Room. Ismailova will be joined at the event by Ted Levin, professor of music at Dartmouth; Shahzad Bashir, professor of Islamic humanities and religious studies; and Katie Freeze GS, who specializes in ethnomusicology. Entitled “The Inspiration of Tradition: Central Asian Cool,” the event will unpack modes of storytelling and iconography of women in Islamic mythology. Ismailova’s filmography includes “Zukhra” (2013), “40 Days of Silence” (2014) and “The Haunted” (2017). Her latest, “Qyrq Qyz (Forty Girls),” is a live music film depicting the performances of women from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Karakalpakstan, and will feature at the RISD auditorium Wednesday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

‘Silenced Voices’

“Silenced Voices,” an exhibition by artist Raphael Díaz, will open Thursday on the second floor of the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs. The installation considers the artist’s experiences with a range of cultures, including his own Cuban heritage and culture. Díaz’s exhibition comes as the next in the Art at Watson initiative and will be on display through May 31.

‘A Human Being Died That Night’

Catch the debut of the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre’s production of “A Human Being Died That Night” tonight. Directed by Judith Swift, the production stars Kourtney Adams and Jim O’Brien. It is based on Nicholas Wright’s adaption of the eponymous book by Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela that grapples with police brutality in the era of South African apartheid. The play will run in the Gamm Theatre through April 1. Tickets range from $44 to $60.

‘The Wolves’

This weekend, the Downspace will host Production Workshop’s production of “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe. Directed by Marielle Burt ’19, the play poignantly navigates the liminal experiences of a high school girl’s soccer team. The production premieres Friday at 8 p.m., and will have additional showings on Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Sunday at 8 p.m. and Monday at 8 p.m.