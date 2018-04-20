102 seniors elected to Phi Beta Kappa

One hundred and two members of the class of 2018 were elected to the University’s Phi Beta Kappa Society April 10, wrote Chapter Administrator Mary Jo Foley in an e-mail to The Herald.

Phi Beta Kappa is the “oldest and most prestigious academic honors organization” in the United States, Foley wrote. The society has 286 chapters at colleges and universities nationwide. Founded in 1830, the University’s Rhode Island Alpha Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa is the seventh oldest in the nation, she added.

Students are elected to the organization on the basis of exceptional academic performance in “the course of a broad liberal education,” according to the election procedures posted on the University’s website. The chapter holds three elections each year: one in February to elect juniors, one in April to elect seniors and another in May to elect seniors who transferred to the University as juniors. No more than one-sixth of any graduating class may be elected to the organization, according to the website.

Those elected are as follows:

Clemens Alfred Aeppli ’18

Fadwa Ahmed ’18

Nour W. Asfour ’18

Maria Averkiou ’18

Elizabeth Bower Basso ’18

John Cameron Beck ’18

Lucas Bernard Benjamin ’18

Felix Biver ’18

Pieter C. S. Brower ’18

Oona Kathryn Cahill ’18

Ying Bonny Cai ’18

Bryce Maguire Campanelli ’18

Can Cao ’18

Brandon Wen Loong Chia ’18

Lianne Cho ’18

Elizabeth V. Cory ’18

Diana Katherine Dangoor ’18

Coda Lavaluka Danu-Asmara ’18

Christine Katherine Dreyer ’18

Matthew Jacob Dudak ’18

Martha Knight Edwards ’18

David Joseph Engel ’18

Nicholas Gary Esemplare ’18

Alana Christine Felton ’18

Alexander Jones Floyd ’18

Jacob Alex Freund ’18

Axel Tower Getz ’18

Zoe Beth Gilbard ’18

Brian James Gilbert ’18

Benjamin Seth Gladstone ’18

Jason Luke Goettisheim ’18

Jake T. Gogats ’18

Kevin Michael Haggerty ’18

Kara Ann Hartig ’18

Kathleen Marguerite Hay ’18

Shelby Mayne Heitner ’18

Claire Olivia Hernon ’18

Philip John Hinch ’18

Susannah Virginia Howe ’18

Nicholas Burns Hoynes ’18

Edward Harrison Hu ’18

Samuel Dallas Jones ’18

Nathaniel Hunter Kazlow ’18

Geoffrey Daniel Kocks ’18

Emma Laura Kurihara ’18

Christine J. Lee ’18

Eleonora Lekaviciute ’18

Kevin Li ’18

Ameer Aziz Malik ’18, former Herald design editor

Mika Elizabeth Matsuno ’18

Patrick Tucker McMenamin ’18

Grayson M. Metzger ’18

Matthew Leo Gajda Meyer ’18

Austin Thomas Meyer ’18

Anna Rigby Meyer ’18

Samuel A. Miller-Smith ’18

Keith Andrew Mills ’18

Mili Mitra ’18, former Herald opinions editor

Sonia Mittal ’18

Grace Miriam Monk ’18

Dylan Galano Morrissey ’18

Michael D. Mueller ’18

Jacob Alan Mukand ’18

Cameron Julia Neath ’18

Sarah Helene Novicoff ’18

Daniela Paternina ’18

Noah Alexander Picard ’18

Marta Romanivna Pysak ’18

Emma Elain Radmilovic ’18

Abinaya Raman ’18

Chiara Repetti-Ludlow ’18

Ivan Rios-Fetchko ’18

Henry Cecil Ritter ’18, former Herald general manager

Anastasio Anthony Sapalidis ’18

Eleonora Saravalle ’18

Rebecca C. Sarfati ’18

Michelle H. Schein ’18

Laura Megan Shea ’18

Lewis B. Rabson Silletto ’18

Luiza Osorio Silva ’18

Praveen Ram Srinivasan ’18

Andrew Vieira Stone ’18

Yashil Sukurdeep ’18

Cecelia Pauline Tamburro ’18

Yu Tanifuji ’18

Miles Herbert Taylor ’18

Scott David Theer ’18

Edward Kai Yan Tie ’18

Maria S. Tikhonov ’18

Lilith Doris Richards Todd ’18

Elaine My Tran ’18

Natalie Tsang ’18

Hwai-Ray Tung ’18

Amelie-Sophie Vavrovsky ’18

Anh Quoc Vo ’18

Andre Constantin Vogel ’18

Jordan Matalon Waller ’18

Jade Yixuan Wang ’18

Wen Wen ’18

Jeanelle Maria Wheeler ’18

Reena Zhan ’18

Huilin Zhang ’18