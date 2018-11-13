Letter: Unionization would further shared governance

To the Editor:

In response to President Christina Paxson’s P’19 Nov. 12 op-ed in The Herald: “shared governance” is valuable to the extent that it includes shared power. Forming a union will give Brown graduate students the agency to advocate for and address their needs both as students and as University employees. Unionization will mean that there is a bargaining table where graduate student “workers” can represent themselves and sort out their differences with “management.” This is a form of “shared governance” that deserves our support.

William Keach

Professor of English