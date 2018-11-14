Fall 2018 Herald poll results

Fall 2018 poll results can be found here.

Do you approve or disapprove of the way Christina Paxson is handling her job as the president of the University?

15.2% Strongly approve

37.8% Somewhat approve

7.5% Somewhat disapprove

1.6% Strongly disapprove

37.8% No opinion

Do you approve or disapprove of the way the Undergraduate Council of Students is handling its job?

8.8% Strongly approve

33.8% Somewhat approve

7.5% Somewhat disapprove

1% Strongly disapprove

48.9% No opinion

Should Brown consider race when hiring professors?

59.0% Yes

8.6 % No, but it should consider other aspects of diversity, like gender

21.1% No

11.3% No opinion

Should Brown consider race in student admissions decisions?

64.7% Yes

8% No, but it should consider other aspects of diversity, like gender

19.1% No

8.3% No opinion

Have you taken at least one Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan-designated course?

21.9% Yes

44.7% No

19.1% Not sure

14.3% I do not know what that designation is

How often do you use an E-cigarette (e.g. JUUL)?

4.9% Daily

2.5% Once a week

4.1% Two to three times a week

8.7% Once or twice a month

79.7% Never

Are you registered to vote?

9.7% Yes, in Rhode Island

64% Yes, but not in Rhode Island

10.4% No

1.2% I do not know

14.7% I am not eligible to vote in the United States

Did you vote in the midterm elections?

56.2% Yes

29.4% No

14.4% I am not eligible to vote in the United States

What are your primary motivations in considering your first job after graduation? (Select your top two.)

40.4% Salary

13.5% Prestige

43.1% Societal impact

26.2% Work-Life balance

19% Location

35.1% Excitement

4.8% Other

Do you support admission processes that give an advantage to potential varsity athletes?

23% Yes

55.5% No

21.5% No opinion

How important do you think athletics is to the Brown community?

7.7% Very important

26.8% Somewhat important

22.7% Neutral

28.9% Somewhat unimportant

13.9% Very unimportant

How important do you think athletics should be to the Brown community?

9.6% Very important

31.7% Somewhat important

30.1% Neutral

18.1% Somewhat unimportant

10.6% Very unimportant

The poll was conducted over the course of three days — Nov. 7-9. The margin of error is 3.1 percent with 95 percent confidence. The margins of error for specific subsets are as follows: 3.8 percent for females, 4.3 percent for males, 4.5 percent for first-years, 4.7 percent for sophomores, 5.1 percent for juniors, 5.6 percent for seniors, 4.4 percent for students who receive financial aid and 3.8 percent for students who do not receive financial aid.

The sample of students who took the poll is demographically similar to the undergraduate student body. The sample was 42.1 percent male and 56.4 percent female. First-years made up 29.7 percent, sophomores 27.5 percent, juniors 23.8 percent and seniors 19 percent of the poll. Of students represented in the poll, 32.9 percent receive grants covering some costs, 9.8 percent receive grants covering all costs and 57.4 percent receive no financial aid. Varsity athletes made up 11.5 percent, while non-athletes made up 88.5 percent of the sample. Of students surveyed, 79 percent identify as heterosexual, 5.4 percent as gay, 11.2 percent as bisexual and 4.3 percent as other. Those involved in a greek life organization made up 10.9 percent, while non-greek affiliated made up 89.1 percent.

Of students surveyed, 54.5 percent identify as white, 35.7 percent as Asian, 10.6 percent as Hispanic, 9.1 percent as black, 0.7 percent as American Indian/Alaska Native, 1.1 percent as Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and 3 percent as other. (Note that percentages add up to more than 100 percent since some students selected more than one race/ethnicity.) Students also marked their concentration area(s) — 31.4 percent are in the humanities/arts, 22.9 percent in life sciences, 35.2 percent in physical sciences, 15.8 percent in business (BEO or economics) and 21.7 percent in social sciences. Of students polled, 14.5 percent are legacy students, meaning they have a parent, grandparent or sibling who attended Brown, and 85.5 percent are not. First-generation students made up 15.3 percent of students surveyed and non-first-generation students made up 84.7 percent of the sample. Statistical significance was established at the 0.05 level. All cross tabulations are statistically significant.

Science and Research Editor Jonathan Douglas ’20 and Metro Editor Emily Davies ’19.5 coordinated the poll. Herald section editors, senior staff writers and other staff members conducted the poll.

Over the next several weeks, The Herald will publish a series of articles about individual poll questions.