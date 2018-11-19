Editors’ note: What we’re thankful for

Early reads, creative ledes, chairs with wheels, free drinks and meals. Late night chais, Baja’s spicy fries — with salsa verde. Screaming cowboy memes, Diane forever and Alice, Alice and more Alice.

Working WiFi, Vivi tea and snow days. Maisie and Michael. Thank you notes, approved pull quotes, our fall poll votes and Daniel Nishimura ’18. Tidal music. dint@KnacK%4.

Kim, Steve, José and Andy; Pete and Dick. Second chances, extensions and successful audits. Cornelia Dean, ducks on the Green, anonymous tips, potato chips. Multi-font emails, Blue Room booths, afternoon classes, Google Hangouts and women’s hockey.

Brother and Zarvox. Cartoons and distribution days. Wildcard captions that weave together unrelated facts. When InCopy actually saves our edits. The Boiler. Safewalk. BlogDailyHerald Ed Julie and post- Ed Jennifer and her snacks.

Our writers, our editors, our multimedia crew, bizstaff, the webdevs and our ever-vigilant copyeds. Members of 125, 126 and 127 who patiently answered our infinite questions. The Board of Directors. Heralders past, present and future who make every second at 195 worth it.

Readers on campus and elsewhere, and especially readers who write in.

Friends and families who shared us with a newspaper for all of the last year.

The 128th Editorial Board has a lot to be thankful for. Thanks for reading and see you again next Monday.

Editor’s Notes are written by The Herald’s 128th Editorial Board: Elena Renken ’19, Kasturi Pananjady ’19, Alex Skidmore ’19, Madison Rivlin ’19, Ben Shumate ’19 and Hattie Xu ’19.