CAUSA: Maryori Marie Conde and her fire

One week ago, our community, the Brown community and the world at large lost an unrelenting bright light. We’re still struggling to process this tragedy; writing this post feels surreal.

Maryori Marie Conde ’18 GS was dedicated to making spaces for Central Americans and Latinx Womxn at Brown ever since she stepped foot on campus. From day one, she constantly worked to make already-established Latinx groups more inclusive and intersectional. It was not until she founded the Brown Central American United Students Association two years ago that Maryori felt there was a space at Brown for people of intersectional Central American identities to find community.

Maryori set out to create a uniquely Centroamericanx space on campus and it has since become an invaluable place for community and activism for the isthmus that she was devoted to making people acknowledge and respect. This proud Salvi had chispa and she met all ideas and initiatives offered by CAUSistas with a plan. She knew how to navigate the systems at Brown and to use the resources that we’re privileged to have as students in order to better serve our communities. Through the connections she made with the National Temporary Protected Status Alliance, Brown Immigrant Rights Coalition and countless Centroamericanx activists and artists, she pushed us to always remember where we came from and to strive to knock down the barriers that still exist for Centroamericanxs here in the States and abroad. Maryori had a simple philosophy, which she passed onto us during our time together: Do not settle for anything, and always work for what our people deserve. This philosophy was ever-present in her poetry, her work on- and off-campus, her activism and the relationships she maintained with each and every person who was blessed enough to know her and experience her kindness and brilliance.

Maryori taught us that our community deserves more: More resources, more spaces, more platforms to remind everyone that we are here and our stories matter.

Even after graduating from Brown, Maryori continued to check up on her beloved CAUSistas as family and keep this community open for Central American students to have space on campus. Maryori helped us connect to our roots in any way she could — from creating a CentAm playlist with the songs we all heard our family members singing along to as they cleaned the house on the weekends to sharing CentAm news and the work of CentAm creators with us. She took pride in the multiplicity of her identities and encouraged us to explore and take pride in our own. Because of her, many of us are able to look to our heritage as Central Americans as a source of pride and strength. She was wise beyond her years, far too loving and one of the most caring people to grace Brown’s campus.

We’re so fortunate to have gotten a glimpse of Maryori’s vision for this world and are inspired, now more than ever, to keep moving closer to that light everyday.

While Maryori was a true activist and leader, it’s also important to keep in mind the heart that motivated this work, the natural joy and love for life that she carried within. Being around her just made you feel good, and she had a laugh that would light up any room it filled. It’s nothing less than a tragedy that we cannot indulge in that radiance once more.

And so, we’re hoping everyone seeks out community in these tough times, remembers to practice self-care (something Maryori always checked in on people to do) and remembers Maryori Marie Conde for her warmth and infectious laugh. We are also praying for Ricardo Wemiz GS, who was also in the accident, and for his full recovery.

We will be posting updates regarding plans here on campus to honor her as well as about fundraisers for her family.

There will be a commemoration to honor Maryori on Thursday, January 24, at 6 P.M. in Nicholson House.

Please think of donating to the Conde family during this difficult time:

https://bit.ly/2WbeUWu

Salvi goddess, que descanses en poder y gloria.

Thank you to our CAUSista Cristina Medrano for the beautiful artwork.

Brianna Kendall ’20, Cristina Medrano ’18, Dylan Majsiak ’20, Victoria Chávez ’18 GS, Kevin Morales Quintero ’19.5, Paulina Alvarado ’20, Jazmin Piche ’19 are members of the Central American United States Association and can be reached at causabrown@gmail.com. Please send responses to this opinion to letters@browndailyherald.com and op-eds to opinions@browndailyherald.com.

Hace una semana, nuestra comunidad, la comunidad de Brown, y el mundo entero perdió una luz brillante implacable. Todavía luchamos por procesar esta tragedia y parece irreal escribir esta nota.

Desde el principio Maryori Marie Conde estaba dedicada a crear espacios para Centroamericanx y mujeres Latinx en Brown. Maryori trabajaba constantemente con los grupos latinxs para hacerlos más inclusivos e interseccionales. Ella creó este espacio únicamente Centroamericanx hace 2 años, y desde entonces se ha convertido en un lugar indispensable para comunidad y activismo para que el istmo Centroamericano sea respetado y reconocido. No fue hasta que ella fundó la Asociación de Estudiantes Centroamericanxs aquí en Brown que se hizo un espacio interseccional para encontrar comunidad entre estudiantes de herencia centroamericana.

Esta Salvi tuvo chispa, y por cualquier iniciativa propuesta por una CAUSista, ella hizo un plan. Sabía cómo funcionaban los sistemas de Brown y cómo se usaban los recursos que somos privilegiados tener como estudiantes universitarios para servir nuestras comunidades. A través de las conexiones que hizo con el National TPS Alliance, Brown Immigrant Rights Coalition, y muchos otros activistas y artistas Centroamericanx, ella nos inspiró a recordar de dónde venimos y que nos esforzaramos por eliminar los obstáculos que todavía existen para los Centroamericanx aquí en los Estados Unidos y en otros lugares.

Incluso después de haberse graduado de Brown, ella seguía siendo cariñosa, siempre preguntándole a sus amigos y profesores cómo se sentían, y mantuvo este lazo con la comunidad para que los estudiantes centroamericanos tuvieran un espacio y comunidad aquí en Brown. Maryori nos ayudó a conectarnos a nuestras raíces por varias formas— desde creando un playlist de canciones que escuchábamos cantar a nuestras familias mientras hacían los quehaceres caseros hasta compartiendo noticias centroamericanas y exponiendonos al trabajo de creadores Centroamericanxs. Tuvo mucho orgullo en representar cada una de sus identidades y nos permitió a explorar y también estar orgullosos de las nuestras. Por ella, muchos de nosotros podemos mirar a nuestra herencia como centroamericanos como una fuente de orgullo y fuerza.

Somos tan afortunados de haber presenciado un vistazo de su visión para este mundo y seguimos inspirados más ahora para continuar a acercarnos más y más cerca a esa luz cada día.

Aunque Maryori era una activista y líder verdadera, también deberíamos tener en cuenta el corazón que motivó su trabajo, la alegría y el amor por la vida que llevaba adentro. Estar cerca de ella sencillamente te hacía sentir bien, y tenía una risa que llenaba cualquier sala. Es injusto que no podamos disfrutar de su resplandor de nuevo.

Esperamos que todos busquen apoyo en sus comunidades durante estos momentos difíciles, que recuerden practicar el “self care” (algo que Maryori *siempre* nos recordaba hacer), y que recuerden a Maryori por su cariño y risa contagiosa. También oremos por Ricardo Wemiz y su recuperación completa.

Vamos a ponerles al día sobre los planes aquí en Brown para honrar a Maryori. También vamos a recaudar fondos para su familia.

Este martes hay un evento en el centro de estudiantes de color (BCSC) en Brown para honrarla a las 4 de la tarde. Su donación a la familia Conde será muy bienvenida en estos momentos difíciles:

https://bit.ly/2WbeUWu

Salvi reina, que descanses en poder y gloria.

Amor siempre nuestra amada Maryori.

gracias a nuestra CAUSista Cristina Medrano por el arte hermoso.

Brianna Kendall ’20, Cristina Medrano ’18, Dylan Majsiak ’20, Victoria Chávez ’18 GS, Kevin Morales Quintero ’19.5, Paulina Alvarado ’20, Jazmin Piche ’19 son miembros de Central American United States Association y se puede ser contactados a causabrown@gmail.com. Por favor envia respuestas a esta opinión a letters@browndailyherald.com y op-eds a opinions@browndailyherald.com.