Anderson ’20 leads Bears to dual victories

Last weekend, the men’s basketball team downed Harvard (14-9, 7-3 Ivy) and Dartmouth (11-15, 2-8) in a pair of nail-biting clashes at the Pizzitola Sports Center, earning its first Ivy weekend sweep since 2014. Brandon Anderson ’20 led the team in scoring with a career-high 21 points in the victory over the Big Green and contributed 13 points in Bruno’s first win against the Crimson in 10 years. The junior guard from Mahwah, New Jersey went 7-for-8 on free throws in the final 1:14 against Dartmouth, giving the Bears (17-9, 5-5) the narrow edge they needed to come out on top with a 68-65 win. For his impressive performances in the victories over Harvard and Dartmouth, Anderson has been named The Herald’s Athlete of the Week.

Herald: Congratulations on beating Harvard and Dartmouth! Can you talk a little about how important these games were for the team?

Anderson: It was great to come out on top in both of those games. From here on out, every game is so crucial for us to make the (Ivy League and NCAA) tournaments — we were all just locked in and we executed our coach’s game plan.

When did you first start playing basketball, and when did you decide that you wanted to play in college?

I started playing basketball probably around the age of four, and I fell in love with it right away. It’s always been my favorite sport, and it’s been a dream of mine to play at the (college) level since I started playing.

Are there any individuals who have had a big impact on your basketball career?

My dad is my number one supporter, so my dad’s had a huge impact. I’ve always worked out with him a lot. And then in middle school I played for an AAU team called FACES, which is Future Athletes Connecting Education and Sports. My coach, Rob Cole, over there taught me so much about the game, and I would say those two people have had the biggest impact on my development in basketball.

How did you choose Brown?

I spoke to a lot of the Ivy League schools in the recruiting process, but I just felt a special connection with Brown in the open curriculum and the diversity of the school. I just felt at home when I stepped on campus, and I knew it was the place for me.

How do you see your role on the team, and what is your favorite part about playing at Brown?

I’m a junior now, so I see myself as a leader, but everyone on the team has leadership qualities and together we form a true brotherhood. We all love each other, and we play for each other, and that’s what’s taking us far right now.

What are the team’s goals for the rest of the season?

Our goals are definitely to make the Ivy League tournament, and then win the Ivy League tournament and move on to the NCAA tournament. That’s been the goal of ours since day one, and we’re going to keep working towards that.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.