Women’s hockey maintains .500 record after splitting weekend decisions

The women’s ice hockey team recorded a pair of mixed results this weekend, defeating Union College Friday and losing against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Saturday by tallies of 3-1 and 4-1, respectively.

Bruno (3-3-0, 1-3-0 ECAC) fought off the Union Dutchwomen’s (2-9-0, 0-3-0) persistent offense Friday night, securing a win despite being outshot by a margin of 34 to 22 shots on goal. Maddie Woo ’17, Alley Rempe ’20 and Leah Olson ’19 each added to the tally in the contest, with Olson earning the game’s first star.

Saturday saw the Bears fall against Rensselaer’s (4-7-1, 2-2-0) power play. The Engineers clocked three goals past netminder Monica Elvin ’17 in the first period, sending Bruno into the second at a 3-1 disadvantage. Sam Donovan ’18 gave the Bears their only scoring action of the afternoon, netting a shot off of a rebound assist from Rempe with two and a half minutes to go before the break.

Assistant Coach Kirsti Hussey was upbeat about the team’s overall performance, but she acknowledged the difficulties of playing so frequently. “I think it’s tough because we have a really young team, and every weekend we find some things that we need to work on,” she said. “I think we made a lot of good strides this weekend.”

“The last couple of games we’ve really focused on keeping … momentum and keeping going,” said Rempe, who earned Friday night’s third star and contributed an assist against the Engineers Saturday. “I think our team has really come together.”

Hussey continued to stress the need to focus on the team’s offense. “I think we still need to work on our forecheck — we had a little bit of a breakdown there. I think one thing that we’re going to be focusing on is the breakout and putting some pressure on our wings,” she said.

Elvin put up strong performances in both contests, making an impressive 33 saves Friday and 30 Saturday, compared with Union and Rensselaer’s 19 and 24, respectively.

With games coming up this week against the University of Connecticut, Cornell and Colgate, Hussey hopes to emphasize internal team improvement. “I think it’s focusing on the moment and not necessarily worrying about the record,” she said. “What we need to think about is always looking forward. What can we do to get a little bit better today?”

Bruno will host the Huskies in a non-conference game Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Meehan Auditorium.