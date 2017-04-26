94 seniors elected to Phi Betta Kappa

Ninety-four members of the class of 2017 were elected to the University’s Phi Beta Kappa Society April 26, wrote Chapter Administrator Mary Jo Foley in an email to The Herald.

The University’s Rhode Island Alpha Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa is the seventh oldest out of 286 chapters in the nation, Foley wrote. Founded in 1776, Phi Beta Kappa is the oldest academic honors organization in the United States.

Students are considered for the organization based on academic achievement within a rigorous curriculum, according to the election procedures posted on the University’s website. No more than one-sixth of the members of the senior class may be elected to the society.

Those elected are as following:

Carolyn Clark Adams ’17

Sabiya Shelly Ahamed ’17

Naz Akyol ’17

Sadhana Bala ’17

Jeffrey Scott Ball ’17

Soumitri Barua ’17

Dolan DeWitt Bortner ’17

Luke Ernest Camery ’17

Joshua Louis Cape ’17

Matteo Cavelier Riccardi ’17

Pia Ceres ’17

Madeline Grace Chin ’17

Nicholas T. Chuan ’17

James Fischl Cohan ’17

Elizabeth T. Conway ’17

Sarah Catherine Cooke ’17

Jacob Ben Coonin ’17

Andrew Deyo Deck ’17

Melissa L. Dembski-Sullivan ’17

Julia Yujie Deng ’17

Nora Rachel Ellmann ’17

Ariadne Motta Ellsworth ’17

Christiana Maria Embiricos ’17

Noah Williams Fitzgerel ’17

Christina Nicole Flynn ’17

Camille Louise Garnsey ’17

Gregory Baker Gittes ’17

Marina Lillian Golan-Vilella ’17

Ryan Heidner Greene ’17

Fang Guo ’17

Rachel Elizabeth Gutman ’17

Alexander Tae Won Han ’17

Qiyi He ’17

Joshua Michael Herman ’17

Tia Louise Heywood ’17

Lily Susannah Hoffman ’17

Virginia Anne Holmes ’17

Aoying Huang ’17

Alexandra Saraleah Kaye ’17

Leah Constance Kazar ’17

Jessica Francis Kenny ’17

Winston Powell Kortenhorst ’17

Ekaterina Kryuchkova ’17

Jacob Fox Alpern Kuhn ’17

Nikhil Alexander Kumar ’17, Herald staff columnist

Joshua Harrison Kurtz ’17

Brais Lamela Gomez ’17

Ryan Jacob Lessing ’17

Derek James Levinson ’17

Kelly Luc ’17

Caroline Rose Malin-Mayor ’17

Edward Robert Mansius ’17

Michelle Tess Mehrtens ’17

Sydney Frances Menzin ’17

Daniel Milton Meyer ’17

Stephen Mitchell Munzer ’17

Masahiro Nakanishi ’17

Amy Py Ng ’17

Shuying Ni ’17

Hannah Dylan Pasternak ’17

Nikhil Yogesh Patel ’17

Morgan T. Patrick ’17

Michael Stephen Petro ’17

Samuel Sebastian Pihan ’17

Caitlin Erica Richard ’17

Mia Aplin Rollins ’17

Regine F. Rosas ’17

Jamie Beth Rosen ’17

Samuel Reid Rubinek ’17

Kaia Stavig Sargent ’17

Allison Ingram Schaefer ’17

Pranav Sharma ’17

Isue Shin ’17

Stephen Lee Skubina ’17

Ashley Cin Ming So ’17

Seung Wook So ’17

Ruby Bourgeois Stenhouse ’17

Ian Charles Stewart ’17

Alexander Strzelecki ’17

Ian Maurice Tarr ’17

Maxine Claire Thomas ’17

Thomas James Tomezsko ’17

Jeremy Wingheng Tong ’17

Nancy Tran Truong ’17

Nicholas Andrew Turley ’17

Lucy Bowes Van Kleunen ’17

Elbert H. Wang ’17

Duncan Weinstein ’17

Bohao Wu ’17

Cody Le Yu ’17

Joseph Anthony Zappa ’17, former Herald managing editor

Brandon Lee Zborowski ’17

Michael John M. Zellinger ’17

Jiaxiu Zhong ’17