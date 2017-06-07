Three Bears selected in Major League Lacrosse Draft

Three seniors decided to forego the ceremonial commencement march through the Van Wickle Gates Sunday, instead opting to hear their names get called elsewhere.

They had good reason. Former Brown Lacrosse standouts Dylan Molloy ’17, Larken Kemp ’17 and Alec Tulett ’17 were selected in the Major League Lacrosse draft.

The first Bear off the board was Molloy, selected number one overall by the Florida Launch. His selection in the draft was a culmination of his efforts at Brown over the past four years. “Coming out after getting my name called and holding up the jersey — that was really surreal,” Molloy said. “(It was) just an honor, really.”

The Bruno attacker garnered many honors in the 2016 season, winning the Tewaaraton Award, United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Outstanding Player and USILA Outstanding Attackman. Molloy racked up 118 points and led the nation in goals and assists that season. He is also the all-time leading scorer in program history.

The Launch also selected defenseman Alec Tulett in the fourth round with the 29th overall pick. Tulett earned second-team USILA All-American honors his junior year, and he was named a USILA honorable mention this past season.

Molloy and Tulett will be joining former Bear and face-off specialist Will Gural ’16 in Florida. Molloy is looking forward to playing with some familiar faces.

“Tullett’s been one of my roommates, so I’m close with Alec” he said. “And reconnecting with Will Gural, that’ll be a lot of fun. He’s great on the faceoff-X, and we both really enjoy playing with Will and with each other, so we’re going to have a great time,” he added.

While Molloy and Tulett bookended the draft for the Bears, Kemp was drafted as well. Kemp, a midfielder who was named Second-Team USILA his senior season a year after receiving first-team honors his junior year, was selected in the second round, 17th overall, by the Denver Outlaws.

Kemp will be joining two former teammates — Jack Kelly ’16 and Bailey Tills ’16 — who play for the Outlaws. Tills and Kelly have already found success in the league, The Herald previously reported. Kelly was named Rookie of the Year last season – the first goalie to receive the honor.

“I think it’ll be pretty fun going against a couple of guys that you’ve suited up with for so many years,” Molloy said, noting that he is especially looking forward to playing Kemp, Kelly, and the Outlaws.

The former Bears don’t have much time to revel in their accomplishments, as their first professional seasons have already begun.