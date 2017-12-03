Editor’s Note: The Herald names 128th Editorial Board

The Herald announced the members of the 128th Editorial Board Friday at its annual banquet at CAV Restaurant Dec. 1.

The 128th Editorial Board will be led by Editor-in-Chief and President Elena Renken ’19, a science and society concentrator from St. Paul, Minnesota. Kasturi Pananjady ’19, a comparative literature concentrator from Bangalore, India, will serve as managing editor and vice president.

Joining them on the editorial board are senior editors Madison Rivlin ’19, a public policy and Hispanic studies concentrator from Montclair, New Jersey, Alex Skidmore ’19, a history concentrator from Cincinnati, Ohio, Julianne Center ’19, an English non-fiction and environmental studies concentrator from Lake Arrowhead, California and Hattie Xu ’19, a cognitive neuroscience concentrator from San Gabriel, California.

The 127th Editorial Board is excited to see The Herald and its content develop next year under the leadership of the incoming board. We are so proud of you all.

The Herald also announced a new slate of section editors, business leaders and department heads:

Section Editors

Arts & Culture: Connor Sullivan ’20, Elizabeth Toledano ’20

Metro: Emily Davies ’19.5, Bella Roberts ’20

Science & Research: Jonathan Douglas ’20, Jackson Wells ’20

Liaison to Senior Reporters: Isabel Gensler ’19

Sports: Alexandra Russell ’20, Nicholas Wey ’19

University News: Anna Kramer ’20, Eduard Muñoz-Suñé ’20, Priyanka Podugu ’20, Sarah Wang ’20

Business

General managers: Michael Borello ’19, Matilda Lynton ’19

Finance director: Ravi Betzig ’20

Sales director: Shreya Raghunandan ’19

Strategy directors: Caroline Ziegler ’19

Post-

Editor-in-chief: Saanya Jain ’19

Editors’ notes are written by The Herald’s 127th editorial board: Lauren Aratani ’18, Matthew Brownsword ’18, Rebecca Ellis ’18 and Katharine Talerico ’18.