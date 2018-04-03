Arts and Culture Roundup, April 4

Ivy Film Festival 2018

The Ivy Film Festival, one of the nation’s largest student-organized annual film festivals, will launch its 17th installment Monday. The keynote event will take place April 9 in Salomon 101 from 6 to 8 p.m. and will consist of a screening of “#TAKEMEANYWHERE” and an accompanying address by creators Shia LaBeouf, Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner. The festival’s week-long programming also includes the Aegean Film Festival Short Program April 10 and advanced screenings of “RBG” April 11, “On Chesil Beach” April 12, “We the Animals” April 13, “Blindspotting” April 14 and “Eighth Grade” April 15 with accompanying talks by director Betsy West, director Dominic Cooke, author Justin Torres and actor Daveed Diggs ’04, respectively.

Additional scheduled programming includes a virtual reality arcade, a production workshop with producer Tom Gormican and an official selection by IFF of the 25 best undergraduate and graduate student films.

Writers on Writing: Simone White

Join award-winning poet Simone White Thursday in McCormack Family Theater at 5:30 p.m. as she reads from her oeuvre as part of the Writers on Writing Reading Series. White is the author of “Dear Angel of Death,” “Of Being Dispersed,” “House Envy of All the World” and the chapbooks “Dolly” and “Unrest.” She received the Whiting Award for poetry and was selected as a New American Poet for the Poetry Society of America.

Sock and Buskin’s “Sometimes the Rain, Sometimes the Sea”

“Sometimes the Rain, Sometimes the Sea,” the latest production by Sock and Buskin, will premiere Thursday at 8 p.m. in Leeds Theatre. An experimental interpretation of a seminal fairy tale, the play marks a partial adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Mermaid.” Written by Julia Izumi MFA’19 and directed by Kate Bergstrom MFA’18, the show will run through April 15. Tickets are $7 for students, $12 for seniors and $15 for adults.

Weatherproof: Arts, Humanities, and Sciences Explore the Environment

Over the course of April, five programs at Brown are partnering to host a cross-discipline series that aims to explore pressing environmental issues. Each program approaches the theme in its own way, but the two common threads spanning the series are water and the impact of environmental change on polar regions. The David Winston Bell Gallery is hosting a public art exhibition titled “33°”; the Institute at Brown for Environment and Society’s “Water’s Edge” will feature a seminar, speaker series and poetry reading; the John Carter Brown Library will host an exhibit, sound installation and panel discussion entitled “Fluidity: Knowing Water in the Americas”; the Brown Arts Initiative’s symposium “Polar Opposites: Creative Intervention in the Arctic and Antarctica” will connect artists and scientists; and the Cogut Institute for the Humanities will host the two-day conference “Earth(ly) Matters: New Directions in Environmental Humanities.”