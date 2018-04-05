Waters ’20 pitches game shutout

The softball team won its second conference game of the season last weekend, earning a 4-0 victory against Penn at home. The team was led by starting pitcher Emily Waters ’20, who pitched a complete game shutout and allowed only four hits and three walks with no errors. The Bears scored a pair of runs in both the third and fourth innings to help defeat the Quakers and move to 2-4 in the Ivy League.

Waters, a sophomore from Northridge, California, is a right-handed ace for Bruno. With her most recent victory, she holds a 2-5 mark on the season and has recorded 16 total strikeouts. For her outstanding performance in the victory against Penn, Waters has been named The Herald’s Athlete of the Week.

Herald: Congratulations on the win against Penn. Can you talk a little about the game and how it felt to play so well?

Waters: Thank you! Coming into it, I felt pretty confident because I think we did a really good job scouting. We had a good plan and stuck to it, and everything just went smoothly with no hiccups.

When did you first start playing softball and when did you become a pitcher?

When I was about six years old, I think. My mom played softball growing up, and she was a pitcher. So, that’s what she just taught me to do growing up.

When did you decide that you wanted to play softball in college?

Probably in middle school. I started getting into travel ball, being more competitive and seeing some of the older girls in my organization going on to play in college. So, I thought that was something that I wanted to do.

Why did you choose Brown?

I’m from California, so I was looking at schools on the West Coast like (the University of California at San Diego and St. Mary’s College of California). And then looking on the East Coast, it was basically just Brown. So for me, it was go home or go away. And I guess I wanted to experience something new and come to the East Coast. When I visited Brown, I loved it. I loved the girls that were on the team already (who) kind of showed me around.

What is your favorite part of being on the softball team?

It’s like having another family. I don’t really get homesick being here because it’s like I have my own little family. The older girls are like mentors and I can go to them for anything.

Do you have any pregame rituals?

I do not. I guess I do my hair the same way every day (that I pitch). That’s about it.

What are some of your team and personal goals for the season?

(For) team goals, probably to be competitive in the Ivy League. Our goals are always to be above .500 in the Ivy League. I think we are on our way to doing that. Personal goals for me (are) just to be pitching well as a team. As a pitcher, you don’t want to win games for your team. You just want to keep your team in the game.

The Bears will return to the field this weekend to host Cornell before facing the University of Rhode Island Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.