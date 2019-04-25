Director of Dining Services Peter Rossi to step down in May

Peter Rossi, director of Dining Services, is stepping down from his position after 20 years at the University.

In his role, Rossi led the “strategic, tactical planning and execution” of Dining Services, according to his LinkedIn. He previously served as associate director of Dining Services before becoming director in 2016.

Rossi’s resignation comes on the heels of a class action lawsuit filed by two former BuDS workers alleging the University did not compensate them properly for their work. In addition, students have recently complained about policy changes, leadership changes and unhealthy pressures within BuDS, The Herald previously reported.

Rossi wished to convey his “sincere appreciation for the team’s collective accomplishments” during his time at the University, he wrote in an email to The Herald. “It has been a pleasure working with the dedicated and supportive members of the Dining Services team.” Rossi left the University to pursue “a new opportunity.” His last day will be May 3.

The University is currently reassessing the leadership structure of BuDS and expect to make final decisions about it this summer, The Herald previously reported. “As plans for both the short-term and long-term come together, Brown Dining Services is fortunate to have talented managers and a dedicated team of staff members across its campus locations,” wrote Director of News and Editorial Development Brian Clark in an email to The Herald.

Barbara Chernow, executive vice president for finance and administration, will work with Dining Services to “ensure effective operations in meeting campus dining needs and a smooth transition to follow,” Clark wrote.

The Herald reached out to all 12 members of the BuDS student management team. Four declined to comment, two expressed their appreciation for Rossi and six did not respond by press time.