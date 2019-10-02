Scooters are back in Providence

E-scooters returned to Providence yesterday as Spin deployed the devices throughout the city.

The company will launch 100 scooters in Providence this week and then scale up to 300 over the next month, a Spin spokesperson said in an email to the Herald.

During Spin’s first week in Providence, its scooters will be free to unlock and cost $0.15 per minute. After the first week, regular rates will increase to $1.00 to unlock and $0.15 per minute.

Since the departures of Jump, Bird and, most recently, Lime, as of Sept. 20, Providence has not provided any electronically accessible micro-transportation services until Spin’s arrival yesterday.

“Besides the fact that they’re really fun, I like the convenience they provide,” said Jamie Flynn ’20.5, a Herald opinions editor. “I’m the type of person who’s late to class a lot. This makes me less late.” Flynn used scooter services almost daily at the beginning of this year to commute from off-campus housing to class.

Some of the scooters will deploy near College Hill, and half the fleet will be placed in downtown areas, according to the spokesperson. The company expects to work with the City to adjust distribution in the future.

“The City will welcome two new scooter companies to improve the quality of life for residents citywide and encourage those who visit the Creative Capital to explore all we have to offer,” wrote Ben Smith, deputy director of communications for Providence. VeoRide will also provide scooters to Providence, The Herald previously reported.

Scooter companies must maintain stable relationships with the city to survive — Bird was pulled off the streets earlier after a rogue launch, while Spin repeatedly stressed their willingness to cooperate with the City. Spin is also working to increase access to scooters for people without smartphones, mobile location services or credit cards, and the company hopes to provide discounted fares to participants of its accessibility program — $0.50 to unlock and $0.07 per minute.

Marie Baker ’20 is excited to see scooters back on College Hill. Baker loves going fast on the scooters. “I live up on North College Hill, near Hope High. There are a lot of fun hills to go up and down.”