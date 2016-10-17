Clinton receives 85 percent of student support to Trump’s 1.8

The Herald’s fall undergraduate poll, conducted Oct. 5-7 in J. Walter Wilson, the Stephen Roberts ’62 Campus Center and the Sciences Library, found that about 85 percent of eligible voters intend to pull the lever for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Donald Trump found support with 1.8 percent of eligible voters. Those who were not eligible to vote constituted 10.4 percent of poll-takers.

The poll also found that some students support candidates other than those of the major parties. In fact, Trump trailed Gary Johnson, who received 2.8 percent of responses, and Jill Stein, who notched 2.1 percent. About 2 percent of respondents indicated they intend to support candidates other than those four. In addition, 6.4 percent of eligible voters plan to abstain from the presidential election.