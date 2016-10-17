Clinton receives 85 percent of student support to Trump’s 1.8

The Herald’s fall undergraduate poll, conducted Oct. 5-7 in J. Walter Wilson, the Stephen Roberts ’62 Campus Center and the Sciences Library, found that about 85 percent of eligible voters intend to pull the lever for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Donald Trump found support with 1.8 percent of eligible voters. Those who were not eligible to vote constituted 10.4 percent of poll-takers.
The poll also found that some students support candidates other than those of the major parties. In fact, Trump trailed Gary Johnson, who received 2.8 percent of responses, and Jill Stein, who notched 2.1 percent. About 2 percent of respondents indicated they intend to support candidates other than those four. In addition, 6.4 percent of eligible voters plan to abstain from the presidential election.
Though fall recruiting for internships and jobs is in full swing, the poll found that over one-third of undergraduates do not use any services offered by the CareerLAB. While smaller proportions of upperclassmen had never used CareerLAB resources, 28.4 percent of juniors and 16.7 percent of seniors indicated they had never used the center’s services.
The poll found that most students are either very or somewhat comfortable speaking or asking questions in classes or sections. Students who identify as white were more likely to be very comfortable speaking or asking questions in classes or sections than students who do not identify as white. In addition, poll-takers who identified as men were more likely to be very comfortable than those who identified as women or with a non-binary gender.
Over half of poll-takers approve of the way the Undergraduate Council of Students is handling its job representing and addressing the concerns of the undergraduate student body, while 6.5 percent disapproved. Students identifying as first-generation college students were more likely to strongly approve than those who do not identify as first-generation students. In addition, women were more likely to approve than poll-takers who identified as men or with a non-binary gender.
The poll also found that about 55 percent of students approve of how President Christina Paxson P’19 is handling her job — about a 9 percentage point increase from last semester — while about 10 percent of students polled disapprove.
While some administrators have claimed that they do not tailor policies to boost Brown’s rankings, over three-quarters of poll-takers stated that college rankings played a role in their decisions come to Brown. Rankings were a strong factor in the college decisions of 32.7 percent of poll-takers and a minor factor in the decisions of 43.9 percent.
About 49 percent of poll-takers feel that Brown’s campus culture is represented accurately in national media, while about 35 percent feel that campus culture is inaccurately portrayed in the national media.
Thirteen years after Ruth Simmons commissioned the creation of the Steering Committee on Slavery and Justice that led to the installation of “Slavery Memorial” on the Quiet Green, about 33 percent of students who took the poll agreed that the monuments and exhibits on campus do an effective job of acknowledging the University’s historical involvement in slavery. About 33 percent disagreed that the University’s involvement is represented effectively, and about 34 percent of poll-takers had no opinion.
Following Dining Services’ new partnership with Bon Appétit Management Co., about 40 percent of respondents agreed that the food offered by Brown Dining Services has improved this semester. About one-tenth of poll-takers indicated that the food offered has remained the same, and about 5 percent disagreed that the food improved this semester. In addition, 44.2 percent of poll-takers indicated that they were not familiar enough to answer the question.