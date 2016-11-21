Student sustains minor injuries in attempted robbery

A student was accosted in an attempted robbery Friday, according to a community-wide email from the Department of Public Safety. The incident occurred near the intersection of Thayer and Keene Street at approximately 10 p.m.

“The student sustained minor injuries during the attempted robbery,” wrote Deputy Chief of Campus Police Paul Shanley in an email to The Herald. “He was treated and released at the scene and transported home by the DPS officers who had responded,” he added.

Five male suspects wearing black hooded sweatshirts approached the student from behind, attempting to rob him of his backpack. The suspects, who were described as being between 15 and 18 years old, then fled on Thayer north toward Hope Street.

Due to the incident’s off-campus location, the Providence Police Department is leading the investigation, Shanley said. He added that he was not aware of any updates on the suspects.

DPS has increased patrols in response to the incident and recommends community members visit the department’s website for information about safety awareness.