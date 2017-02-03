Local high school students robbed, assaulted

Two high school students were assaulted and robbed on the corner of Thayer St. and Angell St. Friday afternoon at 1:26 p.m., according to a community-wide email from the Department of Public Safety.

One of the students was robbed of their cellphone by a group of unidentified young men wearing sweatshirts, according to the crime alert. The young men then ran down Angell St., in the direction of downtown Providence, DPS wrote.

In response to the incident, DPS has upped public safety patrols around the area where the incident occurred and suggests community members visit the department’s website for further information on safety awareness.

While the incident is under investigation, individuals with any information are asked to contact University DPS at 401-863-3322 or the Providence Police Department at 401-272-3121.