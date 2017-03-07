DPS crime log reveals multiple cases of winter larceny

The following summary includes all major incidents reported to the Department of Public Safety between Dec. 13, 2016 and Mar. 6, 2017. It does not include general service and alarm calls. The Providence Police Department also responds to incidents occurring off campus. DPS does not divulge information on cases that are currently under investigation by the department, PPD or the Office of Student Life. DPS maintains a daily log of all shift activity and general service calls which can be viewed during business hours at its headquarters, located at 75 Charlesfield St.

Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, 10:50 a.m.

An employee of the University reported a stolen blue and gray Tommy Hilfiger wallet from her purse. The woman said her wallet — which contained several credit cards — had been safely stowed in the manager’s office. The wallet is worth $50 itself.

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 3:32 p.m.

A University bookstore employee reported that a white GoPro camera was missing from its display case. The camera was worth about $300.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 8:43 p.m.

A RISD student visiting the Nelson Fitness Center finished his workout to discover that his iPhone 7 had gone missing. The phone was worth about $500.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6:38 p.m.

Two males entered the Brown Bookstore and proceeded to grab six Women’s Polo Hooded sweatshirts as well as twelve Brown sweatshirts. Collectively, the merchandise was worth $1,800.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 10:14 p.m.

A University employee reported missing a 12” iPad Pro and a Kyocera cell phone from the Brown Bookstore. The iPad was worth approximately $1,000, and the cell phone was estimated to have cost about $25.

Thursday Jan. 19, 2:02 p.m.

An employee of the University left her black Columbia jacket in the basement of Caswell Hall. When she returned to retrieve it, the $150 jacket had been taken.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 3:02 p.m.

A student reported that his apartment had been broken into. Items stolen included a Red Ibanez guitar, a black Lime-G amplifier and a set of guitar pedals. Altogether, the missing musical equipment amounted to a loss of $650. The Providence Police Department responded.

Sunday, Jan. 22, 5:30 a.m.

On Washington Street, a University student was assaulted by two males. The PPD responded.

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 1:32 p.m.

A University student called DPS to report that his black 21-speed road bicycle had been taken from the bike rack near Perkins Hall. The bicycle had been left unlocked and was estimated to be worth $400.

Thursday, Jan. 26, 7:10 p.m.

A University alum was walking near the corner of Brown and Cushing streets when he was assaulted. DPS included no further description of the assailant.

Sunday, Jan. 29, 11:24 p.m.

A student returned to Barbour Hall after winter break to find that her silver and blue Fuji crosstown bicycle — which she had left there for the break’s entirety — had been stolen from Room 70 of the building. It had been valued at approximately $100.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 10:01 p.m.

A University student told DPS that her car had been broken into, the thief having taken her backpack. Its contents — a gray Samsung laptop and two credit cards — were valued at $900.

Friday, Feb. 3, 1:13 p.m.

Two students from Hope High School reported that they were assaulted by a number of young men outside of Tealuxe on Angell and Thayer streets. In the midst of the encounter, one of the students lost an iPhone 5, valued at approximately $250.

Saturday Feb. 4, 10:29 a.m.

A University student reported her Mac Book Air laptop — which was worth approximately $900 — missing from Sayles Hall.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 9:55 p.m.

On Valentine’s Day, a University student told DPS that her Pitman Street apartment had been broken into, with the intruder eventually leaving without stealing any belongings. Providence Police responded.

Thursday, Feb. 16, 7:35 p.m.

A University employee reported that despite securing his red Dawes 12-speed bicycle, it was stolen from in front of the Pizzitola Center. It was worth an estimated $200.